Trailer for First Film in Netflix Doc Series 'Unknown: The Lost Pyramid'

"It will be the discovery of a lifetime!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing doc adventure exploring the "unknown" - this first film is called Unknown: The Lost Pyramid. In the sands of Saqqara, two of the world's most famous Egyptologists, Dr. Zahi Hawass and his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri race with their teams against the clock to see who will make the biggest discovery. This is part of an event from Netflix: Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people & places never before captured on camera. Get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons & awaken the adventurer within. I don't know much about these pyramids. That's the mystery of the "unknown" - always more to discover. Check out this very cinematic trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Max Salomon's doc Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, on YouTube:

In the desert sands of Saqqara, the latest hotspot of Egyptian archaeology, two of the world’s most famous Egyptologists seek to unearth ancient treasures. The legendary Dr. Zahi Hawass hunts for the long-lost pyramid of a forgotten Egyptian king while his protege and rival, Dr. Mostafa Waziri, searches for an unlooted tomb in an ancient necropolis. Both teams race against the clock to see who will make the bigger discovery and make their mark in history. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid is directed by documentary editor / producer / filmmaker Max Salomon, directing his first film after working on "National Geographic Explorer" previously. Executive produced by Leslie Greif, Peter Isacksen. This is the first film in a four-week docuseries event. The Unknown series is produced by Story Syndicate for Netflix. Netflix debuts Unknown: The Lost Pyramid streaming starting on July 3rd, 2023 this summer. So who's curious to find out more?