Trailer for Frankenstein Update 'The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster'

"Death is a disease… and Vicaria is going to cure it." RLJE Films has revealed the official trailer for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, an indie creature feature inspired by the story of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. This recently premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, and it also played at the Phoenix Film Festival. The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrilling tale about a Black family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again… Laya DeLeon Hayes stars as the teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. After the murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous quest to bring him back to life. Also with Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith, and Keith Holliday. This really does look like one of the most interesting updates on the Frankenstein concept, clearly following that story closely, but with a few modern twists. Check it out below.

Official trailer for Bomani J. Story's The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster, direct from YouTube:

Vicaria (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is a brilliant teen who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by the classic Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster thematically challenges our ideas of life and death. Bomani J. Story, the film's writer and director, crafts a thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again. The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster is both written and directed by American filmmaker Bomani J. Story, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and lots of other industry work previously. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival last month. RLJE Films will debut The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 9th, 2023 this summer movie season. Look good?