Trailer for Gripping One-Woman Thriller 'Trader' Set in Her Basement

"Don't buy the hype. Start the fire yourself, and you'll never get burned." XYZ Films is releasing this indie one-woman thriller on VOD later this week - catch the trailer for a sneak peek. Trader is a tiny little film from a Canadian filmmaker named Corey Stanton. It premiered at the Hamilton Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by Panic Fest in the US earlier this spring. The tense new female-led thriller film Trader is "exciting and filled to the brim with jaw-dropping surprises." When a manipulative sociopath discovers her passion for stock market trading, she sets out to conquer the financial world, all from the confines of her basement apartment. It's another of these shot-at-home films, made on a tiny budget featuring one powerful lead performance from only one actress – Kimberly-Sue Murray. (Anyone else in it is only heard through audio.) "Breathtaking, fast-paced thrills, reminiscent of the Safdie brothers… You won't see where this one-woman-show is headed -- and its surprises will knock you flat!" Looks like it could be good - check this out.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Corey Stanton's Trader, direct from XYZ's YouTube:

A manipulative sociopath (Kimberly-Sue Murray in a commanding solo performance) armed with a dangerously ambitious spirit, her wits, and an affinity for snorting wasabi voyages into the high-intensity game of stock market trading and wages war against the financial world. When she stumbles upon news of a monumental pharmaceutical trade, she risks everything to complete her ultimate success story – no matter the cost. Trader is written and directed by Canadian indie filmmaker Corey Stanton, his second feature film after Robbery previously, plus a few other short films. Produced by Jessica Martins, Kimberly-Sue Murray, Michael James Regan, and Corey Stanton. This initially premiered at the 2022 Hamilton Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fort Lauderdale and Saint Augustine Film Festivals. XYZ Films will debut Corey Stanton's Trader direct-to-VOD starting August 10th, 2023 this month. Does it look any good?