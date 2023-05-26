Trailer for Gritty Australia Outback Crime Thriller Indie Film 'Roadkill'

"You ever shot that thing before?" Trinity Creative Partnership & Reel2Reel Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a gritty Australian indie crime thriller called Roadkill, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Alexander Whitrow. This dusty Aussie flick is now out to watch on VOD in the US if anyone is interested in catching up with it. A thief operating along the highways of rural Australia gets caught in the crossfires of an ongoing police investigation after he mugs a serial killer… How's that for a twist? After two young men report being mugged on the highway, the detectives investigate and discover the two cases may be closer to one another than he first realized. After having his identity exposed, the hunt for redemption, justice and most importantly, revenge, begins. The film stars Alexander Whitrow, Robert Bell, Sarah Milde, Edward Boyd, and Erik Strauts. This doesn't look that stellar, but it doesn't look too bad either.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Whitrow's Roadkill, direct from YouTube:

Like a modern-day Highwayman, Connor spends his days on the isolated highways of rural Australia stealing from unsuspecting victims. He justifies his actions by saving his earnings in the hope of taking the love of his life, Lucy Miller, out of the harsh and unforgiving Australian outback. Across the country, in his "quest from God", a serial killer moves from town-to-town executing those he believes to be "sinful." Hot on his trail are Detectives Albert & Ernest, driven and logical, they follow the trail of bodies in an attempt to find and stop the brutal killer. Their hunt brings them to the town of Renmark, Connor's current refuge. Roadkill is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Alexander Whitrow, making his feature directorial debut after one short previously. Produced by James Whitrow and Alexander Whitrow. Trinity Creative debuted Roadkill direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 23rd, 2023 - it's available to watch now.