Trailer for HBO Music Doc 'Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed'

"I won't be satisfied unless this album is an accurate representation of where I am as a person." HBO has revealed an official trailer for the music documentary Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed, one of the latest offerings in exec producer Bill Simmons' Music Box series for HBO. Intimately shot and revealing the inner workings of a major artist, the documentary is a unique film about a talented singer – Jason Isbell. As the four-time Grammy winner connects the dots from his childhood in rural Alabama to battling alcoholism during his time with the band Drive-By Truckers, to the current state of his marriage, he acknowledges the crucial part that music has played in his life, the outlet it provides for his artistry, and the comfort it brings him in times of difficulty. It's described as an intimate look at life, love, and perseverance. Running With Our Eyes Closed is highlighted by candid interviews with Jason & Amanda Pearl Shires and his musical peers including musicians Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hood, producer Dave Cobb, and manager Traci Thomas. This seems like it's meant mainly for fans of Isbell.

Official trailer for Sam Jones' doc Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed, from YouTube:

In his own words, renowned singer / songwriter Jason Isbell takes us on a journey through his musical evolution and creative process as he goes into the studio to record his new album “Reunions” with his band The 400 Unit. With striking candor and honesty, Isbell lays bare his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and relationships, and funneling all his pain and private battles into his music. When the pandemic arrives and forces him and his family into lockdown, Isbell must confront the self-doubt and fears that isolation brings to a recovering addict and artist, even as the album releases to rave reviews. As the film pulls back the curtain on Jason’s deeply personal way of creating music, he talks openly about the challenges brought about by collaborating closely with his wife Amanda Shires, also an acclaimed singer, songwriter, & fiddle player. As they write, record, and perform together, it becomes clear how intricately linked they are artistically, and how that connection both enhances and also complicates their marriage.

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Sam Jones, director of the doc films I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, Miles to Go Before I Sleep, and Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off previously, plus the series "Off Camera with Sam Jones". It's produced by Sam Jones and Crawford Shippey. Made in association with Ringer Films, Duplass Brothers Productions, and Beware Doll / GraySky. Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed is streaming on HBO Max starting April 7th, 2023.