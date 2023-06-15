Trailer for Hulu Doc 'Anthem' - A Journey to Remix the American Sound

"How can you universalize the experience of being American." Hulu has launched an official trailer for their documentary film Anthem, which will be streaming on Hulu at the end of this month. Just in time for the 4th of July, of course. Anthem is Onyx Collective's new doc – a musical journey across America to re-imagine our national anthem for today. It's executive produced by Ryan Coogler, and directed by Peter Nicks. The film is hosted by composer Kris Bowers and record producer Dahi. Other guest stars include Joy Harjo, Ruby Amanfu, Charity Bowden, and Cecilia Cassandra Peña-Govea (aka La Doña). The film follows these two musicians as they travel from city to city engaging in conversations about the national anthem, resulting in a "journey to remix the American Sound." The film recently premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. This honestly doesn't exactly seem like the most exciting concept for a film, but with the talent involved in this & these two musicians taking us on this journey, it might be a worthwhile experience.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Nicks' doc Anthem, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Reflecting upon American's national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," Hulu's documentary Anthem follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers ("Bridgerton," "When They See Us," "King Richard") and the Grammy-winning music producer Dahi (who worked with Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Drake) as they take a musical journey traveling across America to create a new sound, inspired by what our country's national anthem might be if written in today’s time. Anthem is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Peter Nicks, director of the films The Waiting Room, The Force, Homeroom previously, as well as Stephen Curry: Underrated (also out this year). It's produced by Ryan Coogler, Chris L. Jenkins, Kris Bowers, Peter Nicks, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian. Made by Proximity Media & This Machine. Hulu will debut Anthem streaming on Hulu starting on June 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?