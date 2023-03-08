Trailer for Immersive Doc Film '32 Sounds' About the Power of Sound

"I think of sound as being a channel of connection." Abramorama has revealed a mesmerizing trailer for an immersive, unique documentary film titled 32 Sounds, made by doc filmmaker Sam Green. This originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year playing in the experimental New Frontier category, and also played at AFI Fest, SXSW, and San Francisco Film Festivals. 32 Sounds investigates the mysterious nature of perception and the subtle yet radical politics that arise from sensation and being present in one's body. A cinematic documentary and a sensory film experience that explores the elemental phenomenon of sound and its power to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us. Featuring original compositions by JD Samson, 32 Sounds is designed to be experienced with personal headphones for a truly unique binaural audio experience. This all "sounds" (ha ha) incredible! Have a listen.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Green's documentary 32 Sounds, direct from YouTube:

32 Sounds is an immersive feature documentary and profound sensory experience from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green featuring original music by JD Samson (Le Tigre, Men). It explores the elemental phenomenon of sound by weaving together 32 specific sound explorations into a cinematic meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us. Join Oscar-nominated filmmaker Green as he takes the audience on a journey through time & space — exploring everything from forgotten childhood memories, to the soundtrack of resistance, to subaquatic symphonies — and experience in new ways the astonishing sounds of our everyday lives. 32 Sounds is directed by American doc filmmaker Sam Green, of the doc films The Weather Underground, Utopia in Four Movements, The Measure of All Things, and A Thousand Thoughts previously. Produced by Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Josh Penn. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year. Abramorama opens 32 Sounds in select US theaters on April 28th, 2023. Visit the film's official site.