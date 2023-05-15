Trailer for Netflix Doc Series 'MerPeople' About Underwater Performers

"The weight of the world can be so intense… Mermaid sparkles is an escape from all of that." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a doc series called MerPeople, thankfully not a fantasy film about merpeople just a story about performers. This is obviously timed in sync with the upcoming debut of Disney's The Little Mermaid movie (opening May 26th) - trying to capitalize on the hype around mermaids / merpeople with the return of Ariel. "In recent years, there's been a growing mermaid subculture, with people donning tails, heading to mermaid conventions and competitions, and forming local groups, finding escape from the chaos of the real-world in underwater life." This doc series is about a group of people who perform as mermaids / mermen - on cruise ships and in other big water tanks. "You're seeing nonbinary merms, Black women; it makes no political statement but it's like, 'Let's celebrate everything,'" the producers say. This doesn't look as cheesy as it sounds, capturing the passion & the vibrancy of everyone involved in today's "mer" industry.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's doc series MerPeople, direct from YouTube:

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this documentary series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail around the world on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality. MerPeople is a series directed by Oscar-winning doc producer / filmmaker Cynthia Wade, of many docs including Grist for the Mill, Shelter Dogs, Heart Felt, Grit, and the "Gutsy" series previously, plus lots of short films and other projects. Produced by Angela Almeida and made by Scout Productions. Executive produced by Michael Williams, Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Rob Eric, Andréanna Seymore, Roland Ballester, & Cynthia Wade. Netflix debuts MerPeople streaming on Netflix starting on May 23rd, 2023 coming up soon. Anyone else ever wanted to be a "mer"?