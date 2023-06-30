Trailer for Neutral Milk Hotel Music Doc 'The Elephant 6 Recording Co.'

"They're wierdos. And I love ’em." Greenwich Ent. has revealed the trailer for an indie documentary about an indie rock music scene, titled The Elephant 6 Recording Co. This premiered at the fests DOC NYC and CPH:DOX and will be out to watch in theaters this August. The inside story of the 1990s psychedelic rock bands Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, and The Apples in Stereo – all the founding groups behind the Elephant 6 collective, as well as a host of other unique artists. "The film lovingly depicts a time when you could tinker and create your own sound without distractions – in this case, the future's take on the psychedelic pop and rock of the past." Featuring Elijah Wood, along with many of the iconic bands of this era talking about their experiences and this wild & funky time. It is a lively film, though mainly meant for fans of Elephant 6 and all those who enjoyed (and rocked out to) this music from this time. Take a look.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for C.B. Stockfleth's doc The Elephant 6 Recording Co., from YouTube:

An inside look at The Elephant 6 Recording Co., the ’90s rock collective that launched Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, and other bands. Around 1985, a group of Louisiana high schoolers began experimenting with whatever random instruments and gear they could find. Influenced by psychedelia, and with little to distract them, they birthed a whole musical revolution. The Elephant 6 Recording Co., also known as A Future History Of: The Elephant 6 Recording Co., is directed by newcomer filmmaker C.B. Stockfleth, making his feature directorial debut after working as a cinematographer and previously. Produced by Lance Bangs. This iniitally premiered at DOC NYC and it also played at CPH:DOX. Greenwich Ent. will debut Stockfleth's doc The Elephant 6 Recording Co. in select US theaters on August 25th, 2023 this summer, then on digital starting September 1st. For more info, visit the official website.