Trailer for R-Rated Animation 'Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar'

"Unless you are vigilant, you will drown in fear." Adult Swim has debuted a trailer for an animated release titled Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, a feature film spin-off from the animated series called "Metalocalypse". Originally premiering on Adult Swim in 2006, it ran for four seasons with another special Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem (in 2013). The series was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, and this new movie is written & directed by Small. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? The movie stars the voices of Brendon Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt, Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (King Diamond; Mercyful Fate), plus Mark Hamill, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Amy Lee (Evanescence), Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman (SNL), and Livia Zita (2022 winner - Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award). This looks gnarly! Mainly for fans of this series, but it might also connect with animation fans, too.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Brendon Small's Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, from YouTube:

After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion (voiced by Brendon Small) finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional & romantic flat-spin while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the Song of Salvation and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his metal band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is both written and directed by the musician / comedian / filmmaker Brendon Small, creator of & writer of the original "Metalocalypse" series for Adult Swim, plus director of a few episodes and other short films. Made by Adult Swim, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and Titmouse. Executive produced by Small, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina. Adult Swim will debut Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray stating on August 22nd, 2023 this summer. Who's down?