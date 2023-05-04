Trailer for Soccer Team Docu-Series 'Angel City' with Natalie Portman

"We are so committed to building a future for the next generation." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a documentary series titled Angel City, all about the creation of a soccer team in Los Angeles. Streaming on Max this May if anyone is interested. Executive produced by Academy Award-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, Angel City is a gripping 3-part docu-series that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, the Angel City Football Club. Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports. If anyone is a bit confused, this is a real team - you can visit their website for more details. You could almost pitch this as a real life version of "Ted Lasso" - but everything is run by women for a women's team. Looks like an uplifting story about teamwork.

Here's the first official trailer for HBO's docu-series Angel City, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Angel City is a captivating series that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Founded in 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman & gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors. The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion & purpose and still turn a profit. As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren’t met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch? Angel City is a series directed by Arlene Nelson, director of Naked States, "Secrets of Playboy", and an episode of "Gutsy" previously. Executive produced by Nancy Abraham, Anna Barnes, Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Lisa Heller, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine O'Malley, Bentley Weiner. HBO debuts Angel City streaming on Max starting May 16th, 2023.