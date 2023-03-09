Trailer for 'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die' Movie on Netflix

"We can defeat them… united!" Netflix has debtued a trailer for another spin-off movie titled Seven Kings Must Die, based on the series The Last Kingdom. Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades travel across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last. The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction television series based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels. It first premiered in 2015 and has run for 5 seasons so far, with the last season now available on Netflix. This film brings back other recurring characters from the series for an epic showdown. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. Starring Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Rod Hallet as Constantin, Harry Gilby, Ross Anderson, Ingrid García-Jonsson, James Northcote, and Cavan Clerkin. This looks like any other medieval battle epic, with typical drab visuals as brutal men fight it out on battlefields. Still might be good?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Bazalgette's Seven Kings Must Die, from YouTube:

Alexander Dreymon reprises his lead role as the great warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, for this Netflix Original Film, who must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, also known as just Seven Kings Must Die, is directed by the British writer / filmmaker Edward Bazalgette, a TV director for episodes of series including "Poldark", "Class", "Doctor Who", "Versailles", "The Witcher", and "The Last Kingdom" previously. The screenplay is written by Martha Hillier, based on the novel by Bernard Cornwell. Produced by Mat Chaplin, Nigel Marchant, and Gareth Neame. Netflix will debut the Seven Kings Must Die film streaming on Netflix starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. Who's up for this? Any fans of the series?