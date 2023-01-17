Trailer for Thriller 'The Locksmith' with Ryan Phillippe & Ving Rhames

"I owe her!" "Not like that…" Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a con thriller titled The Locksmith, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Nicolas Harvard. Arriving in both theaters and on VOD to watch this February. A thief fresh out of prison, tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-fiancé, with the help of an old friend named Frank. Determined to move on from his past, he is forced to use the skills he has as a gifted locksmith. Things take a tumultuous turn after an unexpected disappearance. The film stars Ryan Phillippe as Miller Graham, with Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames, Jeffrey Nordling, Gabriela Quezada, Madeleine Guilbot, Noel Gugliemi, and Charlie Weber. It looks fairly generic, yet another crime story, but with a few different twists. The cast makes up for the script, giving it their best to turn this into something better than it really seems. Might be worth renting sometime.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicolas Harvard's The Locksmith, direct from YouTube:

Miller (Ryan Phillippe), an ex-con recently released from prison for a bungled robbery, tries to walk a straight line and work his way back into the lives of his ex, Beth (Kate Bosworth), a police detective, and their young daughter. While Miller is doing his best to stay on the straight and narrow with the help of an old friend (Ving Rhames), he finds his past will not stay in the past, and he is forced to commit one last crime before he can truly walk away. Things once again go badly, and now not only his freedom, but also his daughter’s life, hang in the balance. The Locksmith is directed by filmmaker Nicolas Harvard, making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director on many films previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, from a story by Blair Kroeber. Screen Media will debut Harvard's The Locksmith in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 3rd, 2023 this winter. Want to watch?