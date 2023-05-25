True Crime Dark Comedy 'Susie Searches' Trailer with Kiersey Clemons

"More often than you think, the culprit is right under your nose." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie dark comedy called Susie Searches, opening in select theaters this July. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by the Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, and Cleveland Film Festivals. An awkward college student with a failing true-crime podcast seizes the opportunity to bolster her popularity by solving the mysterious disappearance of the campus heartthrob. It's yet another riff on the "true crime" craze now, specifically a podcast, and how far people will go.T his trailer drops a big reveal - but I think it's necessary to bring more attention to it. The film stars Kiersey Clemons as Susie, Alex Wolff, Jim Gaffigan, Rachel Sennott, Ken Marino, and David Walton. I also recommend watching BJ Novak's Vengeance, about the pitfalls of chasing these kind of stories. I wasn't sure what to expect with this one, but the trailer makes it look pretty good - now I'm quite curious to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sophie Kargman's Susie Searches, direct from YouTube:

How far will a podcaster go to capture her audience? Susie (Clemons), an awkward college student with a failing true-crime podcast, seizes the opportunity to boost her campus and online popularity by solving the mystery of the missing home-town heart-throb. But things take a dark turn as Susie digs out the truth and soon finds herself in over her head. Susie Searches is directed by American actress / filmmaker Sophie Kargman, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by William Day Frank, from a story by Sophie Kargman. It's produced by Adam Mirels and Robert Mirels. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. debuts Kargman's Susie Searches in select US theaters starting on July 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in this?