True Story Mini Series 'A Small Light' Trailer About Hiding Anne Frank

"People have lost everything, and still they resist!" National Geographic has revealed an official trailer for a series titled A Small Light, telling the inspiring true story of Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank and her family during World War II. It's ready to premiere on the National Geographic Channel and for streaming on Hulu at the beginning of May. Miep is a young Dutch woman who is asked by her employer Otto Frank, in the summer of 1942, to shelter his family from the Nazis. She helps keep the Franks hidden, while Anne Frank writes her diary, which has become the iconic book that everyone already knows. English actress Bel Powley co-stars as Miep with Billie Boullet as Anne Frank, plus Joe Cole as Miep's husband Jan Gies, Liev Schreiber as Anne's father Otto Frank, Amira Casar as Edith Frank, and Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank. This is an important story to tell no matter what, because it seems the lessons Anne wants us all to learn have been lost in time (also see Where Is Anne Frank). The footage in here looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for NatGeo's mini-series A Small Light, direct from YouTube:

This National Geographic mini-series is based on the inspiring true story of Miep Gies (played by Bel Powley), a Dutch woman who risked her life to shelter Anne Frank's family from the Nazis in Amsterdam for more than two years during World War II. A Small Light is a limited series created by the husband & wife duo Tony Phelan & Joan Rater (both writers / producers on "Grey's Anatomy", "Doubt", "Council of Dads", and "Fire Country" most recently), who are also writing the episodes along with William Harper and Ben Esler. Featuring episodes directed by Tony Phelan, Leslie Hope, and Susanna Fogel. Produced by Guy Riedel, for National Geographic and ABC Signature. It's executive produced by Susanna Fogel, Avi Nir, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Alon Shtruzman, and Peter Traugott. National Geographic will debut the A Small Light series streaming on NatGeo and Disney+/Hulu starting on May 1st, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested?