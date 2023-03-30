Tubi's Asylum Action Western 'Butch Cassidy & The Wild Bunch' Trailer

"That's a chance I'm willing to take." Available to watch on Tubi already is an action western rip-off spoof movie called Butch Cassidy & The Wild Bunch, from the Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante. One of The Asylum's latest offerings, this western combines the title of tow different classics - Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Wild Bunch (1969). When Butch Cassidy and his colorful band of outlaws commit a series of high-profile heists, including a train robbery, a posse of newly-hired guns and seasoned killers working for the Pinkerton Detective Agency are tasked with taking down Cassidy and his rowdy gang. Starring Ross Jirgl, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Dern, Jilon VanOver, Nikki Leigh, Dee Wallace, Geoff Meed, Alex Knight, and Megan Hensley. Yeah this looks as bad as you're expecting, maybe even worse, but that's exactly what The Asylum is going for every time. How trashy can they make it?! I'm skipping this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony C. Ferrante's Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch, on YouTube:

When the infamous Butch Cassidy (Ross Jirgl) and his deadly band of outlaws pull off a high-dollar train robbery, the legendary Pinkertons raise a deadly posse to hunt them down. Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch is directed by genre filmmaker Anthony C. Ferrante, director of the Sharknado trilogy, plus the films Boo, Headless Horseman, Zombie Tidal Wave, and Nix, plus tons of other junk TV movies previously. The screenplay is written by Asylum's Geoff Meed (Bermuda Tentacles, Independents' Day, Top Gunner, 4 Horsemen: Apocalypse). Produced by David Michael Latt. Made by The Ayslum. Tubi has already released Ferrante's Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch - it's available to watch now. Anyone want to see this? Or not?