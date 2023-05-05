Two More Exciting TV Spots for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"Being Spider-Man is a sacrifice." Two 30-second TV spots for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have arrived online, and they're both worth a watch. The astounding second trailer debuted a month ago - and the movie opens worldwide in one month from now. I cannot wait!! Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse with Gwen Stacey, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, along with a cast featuring Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara) in major roles, plus Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya as "Spider-Punk", and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot. One of my most anticipated summer movies!! Got a feeling this might live up to, or even surpass, the first movie which is not an easy feat. So far this is looking as amazing as it should with one month left to go. I'm there opening day.

Here's the two extra TV spots for Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, direct from YouTube:

Miles' story and the Spider-Verse web is expanding. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One is co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (storyboard artist / character designer on "G.I. Joe: Resolute" and "The Legend of Korra") & Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar's Soul / staff writer on "Star Trek: Discovery") & Justin K. Thompson (visual development artist / designer in animation). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham; based on characters created by Stan Lee. Produced by Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony opens Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters worldwide starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer movie season. Who's ready? Still looking awesome?