Two Official Trailers for Korean Folk Horror 'Seire' Made by Kang Park

"You definitely brought something from the funeral." Film Movement has posted a second official US trailer for this Korean horror drama called Seire, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kang Park. This chilling new baby thriller is already to watch on VOD in the US if anyone is looking for a scary movie. Woojin, who has just became the father of a newborn baby, hears that Seyoung, whom he had once dated, has died. He goes to her funeral without telling his wife, and comes across Yeyoung, Seoyung's twin sister. Following this encounter, Woojin and his family experience a series of horrific misfortunes. Kang Park's film is described in reviews as a "chilling indie horror debut" heralding the arrival of a fresh new voice in Korean genre cinema. The film stars Seo Hyun-woo and Sun-young Ryu, with Eun-woo Shim. This looks like it gets excruciatingly unsettling – not a film I'd ever want to watch if I had a newborn baby at home either.

Here's the two official US trailers (+ US poster) for Kang Park's Seire, direct from FM's YouTube:

In Korean folk traditions, "seire" is the 21 days after a baby is born in which they're uniquely vulnerable to bad luck, curses - even evil spirits. Many superstitions surround these first three weeks in a baby's life, and new mother Hae-mi (Sun-young Ryu) carefully follows every one of them. Father Woo-jin (Seo Hyun-woo) is reluctantly willing to play along, but when he attends an ex-girlfriend's funeral, he unwittingly opens the door to dark supernatural dangers. Plagued by terrible nightmares, the skeptical Woo-jin begins to understand the seire custom, as he is forced to unravel the mystery of what is haunting him and his family. Seire is both written and directed by newcomer Korean filmmaker Kang Park, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Busan Film Festival a few years ago. Film Movement has already released Park's Seire in the US - it's available to watch on VOD now.