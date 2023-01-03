Two Trailers for 'Hero' Musical About a Korean Independence Activist

"Long live Korea!" CJ Entertainment has revealed two official trailers for a Korean historical biopic movie called Hero, not to be confused with Zhang Yimou's iconic martial arts epic also called Hero (from 2002). This one is about a different hero, a Korean independence fighter from the early 1900s pushing back against the Japanese occupation – An Jung-geun, an independence activist who assassinated Itō Hirobumi, the first Prime Minister of Japan and Resident-General of Korea in 1909. It's based on a musical from the stage, and has been adapted for the screen also as a musical. Starring Chung Sung Hwa as An Jung-geun, with Kim Go Eun, Na Moon Hee, Cho Chae Yun, Bae Jung Nam, Jo Woo Jin, Park Jin Joo, and Lee Hyun Woo. Early reviews say the movie "delves deeper into different facets of Ahn compared to the stage version, portraying him not only as a heroic independence activist but also as a devout Catholic, father, husband, son and friend." If you've never seen a Korean historical musical before, you have to check it out.

Here's the two official trailers (+ Korean poster) for JK Youn's Hero movie, direct from CJ's YouTube:

Based on the hit stage musical of the same name, the biopic film will follow the true story of An Jung-geun (Chung Sung Hwa), a Korean-independence activist who assassinated Itō Hirobumi, the first Prime Minister of Japan and Resident-General of Korea in 1909. Hero, originally known as 영웅 in Korean, is directed by Korean filmmaker JK Youn (aka Yoon Je-kyoon), director of the films My Boss My Hero, Sex Is Zero, Romantic Assassin, Miracle on 1st Street, Tidal Wave, and Ode to My Father previously. The script is written by Yoon Je-kyoon and Han Ah-reum. It's based on the stage musical of the same name. Produced by Jeon Min. This first opened in theaters in Korea in December 2022, with an international release planned in 2023. No exact US release date is set yet - stay tuned for more. Look any good? Who wants to watch this?