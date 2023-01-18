UK Trailer for Acclaimed Lesbian Film 'Blue Jean' feat. Rosy McEwen

"How is that girl ever gonna learn that she has a place in this world?" "What makes you think she has a place in this world?" Altitude Films in the UK has revealed an official trailer for Blue Jean, an outstanding film marking the feature directorial debut of Georgia Oakley. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year in the Venice Days sidebar, where I first saw it. It's as good as it looks! Set in the 1980s in England, the film follows a young woman named Jean, played by the very talented actress Rosy McEwen (she was also in Vesper last year). She must carefully navigate the tumult of a rise in LGBTQ hate during the Margaret Thatcher era. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new girl at her school catalyses a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. Also starring Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Stacy Abalogun, and Izzy Neish. This already won a bunch of awards from BIFA, and will open first in the UK in February.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Georgia Oakley's Blue Jean, direct from YouTube:

"We always intended to shoot Blue Jean on 16mm and with a slightly heightened aesthetic that is less usual in British cinema. We wanted to create a visual language inspired by classics from the time rather than an eighties throwback. Inspired by filmmakers such as Kelly Reichardt and Chantal Akerman, I seek to present a protagonist without glamorisation or misrepresentation. Jean is no hero and that’s precisely why I’ve loved digging into her story these past four years." –Director Georgia Oakley

England, 1988 – Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government are about to pass a law stigmatising gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (Rosy McEwen), a PE teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new girl at school catalyses a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. Blue Jean is both written and directed by British filmmaker Georgia Oakley, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Hélène Sifre. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, playing in the Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori) sidebar section of the fest. It received 12 nominations at the British Independent Film Award, winning 4 awards in total including Best Lead Performance and Best Debut Screenwriter. Altitude Films will debut Oakley's Blue Jean in UK cinemas starting on February 10th, 2023 coming soon this winter. No US release date has been set - stay tuned.