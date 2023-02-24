UK Trailer for French Film 'Love According to Dalva' with Zelda Samson

"I'm scared… of being alone." 606 Distribution has revealed an official trailer for a lively French drama titled Love According to Dalva, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Emmanuelle Nicot. This originally premiered in the Critics Week sidebar section at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year, and also Camerimage in Poland, and just won the Audience Award at the 2023 Rotterdam Film Festival. The film stars newcomer Zelda Samson as the young woman at the center of it all. Dalva is 12, but she dresses and lives like a woman. One day, she's taken away from her house. Dumbfounded at first, she later meets Jayden, a social worker, and Samia, a teen with a temper. A new life seems to start for Dalva. The film also stars Alexis Manenti, Fanta Guirassi, Marie Denarnaud, & Jean-Louis Coulloc'h. There's still no US release set, but it'll open this April in the UK - which is where the trailer comes from. Take a look below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Emmanuelle Nicot's Love According to Dalva, on YouTube:

Dalva, 12, lives alone with her father. She dresses, wears make-up and lives like a woman. One evening, the police storm into their home and take her into foster care. Dumbfounded and outraged at first, she later meets Jayden, a social worker, and Samia, a teen with a temper. Through these new relationships, can Dalva learn to become a child again? Love According to Dalva, originally known as simply Dalva, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Emmanuelle Nicot, making her feature directorial debut after one other short previously. It's written in collaboration with Jacques Akchoti and Bulle Decarpentries. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Critics Week sidebar section, winner of the FIPRESCI Prize and a Rising Star Award. 606 Distr. will release Nicot's Love According to Dalva in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on April 28th, 2023 this spring. No US release date is set yet. Anyone interested?