Thurman, Manganiello, Jackson in Dark Comedy 'The Kill Room' Trailer

"Tell me about The Bagman!" Shout Studios has revealed a trailer for a kooky dark comedy / crime thriller mashup called The Kill Room, from a comedian-filmmaker named Nicol Paone. The Kill Room marks the first time Thurman and Jackson have teamed since their Oscar-nominated performances in Pulp Fiction (in 1994). The sneaky crime plot is about a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman), and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight, avant garde art sensation (called "The Bagman"), forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Everyone eventually comes together for one big showdown at the most unlikeliest, yet perfect place for them - The Miami Art Fair. Uma Thurman stars with Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson, Debi Mazar, Maya Hawke, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, & Alexander Sokovikov. This actually looks like a clever riff on how ridiculous the art world is, along with the ridiculous methods for criminals to launder their money nowadays. Might be pretty good! Seems funny. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicol Paone's The Kill Room, direct from Shout YouTube:

Patrice Capullo (Uma Thurman) has a big problem: her art gallery isn't making money. Gordon (Samuel L. Jackson) has an even bigger problem, while arranging hits for the mob is lucrative, he & his ”colleague" Reggie (Joe Manganiello) need a better way to launder their money. A chance introduction from Patrices's drug dealer has the art world meet the underworld, and a plan is hatched. The one hitch: Patrice needs something to sell. With that, Reggie taps into his inner artist and makes a painting which immediately “sells” for an incredibly high price. When the noteworthy price for this new mystery artist accidentally leaks, the art career of "The Bagman" is born, attracting attention and press, something his superiors in the underworld are very unhappy with. The Kill Room is directed by American comedian / actress / writer / filmmaker Nicol Paone, her second feature after directing Friendsgiving previously. The screenplay is by Jonathan Jacobson. Produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Anne Clements, Nicol Paone, William Rosenfeld, Bill Kenwright, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, and Uma Thurman. Shout! Studios will debut The Kill Room in theaters nationwide starting September 29th, 2023 coming up. Interested?