Unfunny Trailer for Weed Comedy 'Fourth Grade' with William Baldwin

"Your daughter always has red eyes!" "Doesn't your child have memory problems?" Gravitas has unveiled an official trailer for a wild, weed comedy called Fourth Grade, from a Brazilian director named Marcelo Galvão. This was made in the US and after premiering at one fest in 2021 hasn't been released until now. When a brick of weed is found in a fourth-grade classroom, the students' parents gather in an emergency meeting full of accusations and intrigue. Uproarious chaos will quickly follow after some of them agree to share a joint. In the process, fragile and obscure secrets are revealed, and perspectives begin to shift… The weed problem is exposed as hypocrisy, and heartfelt truths & camaraderie blossom. Of course. The film stars William Baldwin, Teri Polo, Mena Suvari, Boti Bliss, Ben Begley, Challen Cates, and Roland Kickinger. This looks so bad, surprise surprise folks, but at least they start smoking up and letting loose. I'd rather just recommend the much better stoner comedy High School (with Adrien Brody!) instead of this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcelo Galvão's Fourth Grade, direct from YouTube:

At a prestigious catholic private elementary school, a practical principal and a drama teacher gather the parents of the Fourth Grade students to discuss an alarming situation: a brick of marijuana found in the theatre class. To protect the school's reputation, they need to expel the student responsible. Ten wealthy parents and Eddie, an outsider, whose daughter just won a scholarship arrive at the meeting. After an aggressive discussion, the principal & drama teacher leave. Eddie promises to find a solution within one hour and save the day. Accusations, intrigue, and insults ensue as the parents try and protect their own children. In an effort to calm the hostility and think more calmly, one of the parents proposes that they try a little of the weed themselves… Fourth Grade is both written and directed by Brazilian filmmaker Marcelo Galvão, director of the films Quarta B, Bellini and the Devil, La Riña, Buddies, Farewell, and The Killer previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Gramado Film Festival a few years ago. Gravitas will debut Galvão's Fourth Grade in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 14th, 2023 this summer. Look good?