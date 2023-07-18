'Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine' Doc Trailer About Webb Telescope

"We're putting the largest telescope in space – a million miles away." Netflix has revealed their fourth and final trailer in the Unknown series of documentaries streaming throughout July this summer. The final one examining mysteries and "unknowns" about our world is titled Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine, and it's a compelling behind-the-scenes look at the construction and launch of NASA's thrilling new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This is the fourth & last film in a four-week docuseries event - following The Lost Pyramid, and Killer Robots, and Cave of Bones. With inside access to NASA's ambitious mission to launch the telescope, which replaces the iconic Hubble Telescope, the film follows a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe. As a big time space nerd, I've already been following this telescope and its updates (@NASAWebb). It's so cool! I'll have to watch this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shai Gal's doc Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine, from YouTube:

With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA's ambitious 26-year mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope (which reached its final position in space on July 12, 2022 after launching in late 2021), we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Shai Gal, director of the films The Jewish Underground and End of Love Season previously. It's executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, Jonathan Halperin. This is the fourth & final doc in this Netflix series. The Unknown series is produced by Story Syndicate. Netflix debuts Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine streaming starting July 24th, 2023 this summer. Any big space geeks? Thoughts?