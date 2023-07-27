Unnecessary Netflix Doc 'Depp v. Heard' Trailer on Public Perception

"Where does it end??" Indeed, the right question to ask. Netflix has unveiled their trailer for a documentary series called simply Depp v. Heard about the infamous Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial from 2022. Everyone was expecting Netflix to create a doc about this event, they always have to create some "content" around popular events, always chasing that popularity, and here it is already - as fast as ever. Directed by Emma Cooper (of The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes), Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society. I don't think being this obsessed with celebrities and their personal lives is healthy at all. Have we learned nothing from other docs like those about Britney Spears, reminding us this is not good? Perhaps it's all unstoppable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emma Cooper's doc series Depp v. Heard, direct from YouTube:

Co-produced by Empress Films and Bitachon 360, this three-part documentary series re-examines the trial of the century - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard's April 2022 defamation court case. Through the lens of a post-truth world, where emotion trumps truth, and shaped by footage from inside and outside the courtroom, this definitive series will dissect the events that consumed an entire planet - to question, what role does truth and justice play in our social media era? Was this a trial by TikTok? Depp v. Heard is a doc series by doc producer / filmmaker Emma Cooper, director of the documentaries Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia, America's Most Hated Family in Crisis, The Last Days of Legal Highs, and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes most recently, plus numerous "Louis Theroux" TV docs previously. Produced by Carla Grande and Eloise Vanstone. Executive produced by Emma Cooper, Sheldon Lazarus, and Greg Sanderson. Netflix releases the Depp v. Heard series streaming on August 16th, 2023.