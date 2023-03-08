Uplifting Trailer for 'The Big Door Prize' Series Starring Chris O'Dowd

"It's not like I really believe there's a magical machine that can tell people what they're capable of…" Apple TV+ has debuted the full trailer for the series The Big Door Prize, adapted from novel of the same name written by M.O. Walsh. This looks good! A much more uplifting, inspiring series than so many other stories about crime and grief these days. The sort-of sci-fi series follows the residents of a town named Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their local grocery store promising "to reveal each resident’s true life potential." It's about a mysterious "Morpho" machine that upends a small Louisiana town, asking us to wonder if who we truly are is who we truly could be. Starring Chris O'Dowd as Dusty, with Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara. O'Dowd says: "We've been asking where the Morpho came from, what's inside of it… what we should be asking, is: what's inside of us." One of a few good lines in this trailer - check it out below.

Here's the main official trailer for Apple TV+'s series The Big Door Prize, from Apple's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize right here for the first look.

A mysterious machine shakes up a small town with its life-changing predictions. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The Big Door Prize is a series created by writer David West Read, also a writer and producer on "Schitt's Creek" previously, who is also the showrunner. Featuring episodes directed by Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Jenée LaMarque, Declan Lowney, and Todd Biermann. Executive produced by David West Read, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, Hyun Park, Bill Bost, and Sarah Walker. Developed by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Apple will debut The Big Door Prize series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on March 29th, 2023 coming soon this spring. Add to your watchlist. Anyone curious?