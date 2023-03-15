US Release Date Set for UK RomCom 'What's Love Got to Do With It?'

"You're forgetting I've seen it work!" Shout Factory has finally set a release date in the US for this British romcom titled What's Love Got to Do with It?, from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. It first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month, and opened in the UK in January earlier this year. This is the same UK trailer from last year we already posted before. The vibrant, cross-cultural love story opens in theaters nationwide on May 5th from Shout! Studios. Zoe is a filmmaker and Kazim is a doctor. They grew up next door to each other, though their worlds couldn't be farther apart. When his family starts figuring out how to arrange a marriage for him, Zoe takes the opportunity to make this romantic adventure the subject of her next documentary. Along the way, she comes to understand there's something to learn from this profoundly different approach to finding love. "Endlessly charming with a modern twist," plus a great cast including Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, and Emma Thompson, Asim Chaudhry, and Mim Shaikh. I've seen this and it's a lovely film - something fresh & new, but also easy going & enjoyable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do with It?, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for Kapur's What's Love Got to Do with It? here, but it's the same.

How do you find lasting love in today's world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or "assisted") marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from this profoundly different approach to finding true love. What's Love Got to Do with It? is directed by Pakistani-British filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, of the films Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Why? - The Musical previously. The screenplay is written by Jemima Khan. This first premiered at 2022 Toronto Film Festival, and the film already opened in the UK in January this year. Shout will debut What's Love Got to Do with It? in US theaters nationwide starting May 5th, 2023 coming soon.