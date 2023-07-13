US Trailer for Acclaimed 'War Pony' Film About Two Young Lakota Men

"I hear you got an expensive new dog and a fancy job." "You mad at me?" Momentum Pictures in the US has debuted another new trailer for the coming-of-age indie film about Native Americans titled War Pony. It already opened in the UK last month, and opens in limited US theaters later this July - for those who want to watch. It first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Un Certain Regard section. Stunning, tender and utterly compelling, War Pony tells the interlocking stories of two Oglala Lakota men coming of age on the Pine Ridge Reservation. A powerful tale of life, hope and belonging on the reservation. This features spellbinding performances from first-time actors Jojo Bapteise Whiting and LaDainian Crazy Thunder, and created over a period of several years, in collaboration with real members of the Pine Ridge Reservation. The cast includes Wilma Colhof, Jeremy Corbin Cottier, Woodrow Lone Elk, and Sprague Hollander. This is similar to the other official UK trailer but with a few different edits plus extra footage added in. Looks like an important film about America that we should be paying attention to.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Riley Keough & Gina Gammell's War Pony, from YouTube:

At 23, Bill (newcomer Jojo Bapteise Whiting) desperately wants to make something of himself. Whether siphoning gas, delivering goods or breeding Poodles, he's determined to carve his way to the "American Dream" somehow. Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Matho (LaDainian Crazy Thunder) can’t wait to become a man. Desperate for approval from his young, unavailable father, a series of destructive decisions turns Matho's life upside down and he finds himself unequipped to deal with the harsh realities of the adult world. War Pony is co-directed by the filmmakers Riley Keough (co-producer on Dixieland, producer on Welcome the Stranger and Manodrome) and Gina Gammell (a producer on Welcome the Stranger and Manodrome), both making their directorial debuts with this. The screenplay is written by Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy & Gina Gammell, along with Riley Keough. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year in the Un Certain Regard section, and it also played at SXSW 2023. Momentum Pics will debut War Pony in select US theaters starting July 28th, 2023 this summer. Visit the film's main site.