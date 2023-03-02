US Trailer for Chilean Film 'The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future'

"There will always be things we can't explain." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for a Chilean film with the exquisite title The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future. What a name for a film! This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year, before stopping by numerous other film festivals throughout 2022. It's set for a small theatrical release in the US starting this May. It's one of these very artsy cinematic creations that is indescribable, but we'll try anyway. Cecilia travels to her father's farm after he has a heart attack. Back in her childhood home, Cecilia is met by her long-deceased mother whose presence brings to life a painful past chorused by the natural world surrounding them. "A lyrical rumination on family, nature, renewal, and resurrection, The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future is an ambitious proposal for acceptance and healing, suggesting that the dead return when they are most needed." Starring Mía Maestro, Enzo Ferrada, Benjamin Soto, Leonor Varela, Frederique Gudelj, and Laura del Río. Reviews call it a "magical realist eco-fable" which totally sounds like my jam. Keep an eye out for this.

Official US trailer for Francisca Alegria's The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future, from YouTube:

A choir of creatures introduces a world delicately constructed by fantasy, mystery, and magical realism in Francisca Alegría's poignant and stunning debut feature. It begins in a river in the south of Chile where fish are dying due to pollution of a nearby factory. Amid their floating bodies, long-deceased Magdalena (Mia Maestro) bubbles up to the surface gasping for air, bringing with her old wounds and a wave of family secrets. This shocking return sends her widowed husband into turmoil and prompts their daughter Cecilia (Leonor Varela) to return home to the family's dairy farm with her own children. Magdalena's presence reverberates among her family, instigating fits of laughter and despair in equal measure with all but Cecilia's eldest child, who finds much-needed comfort in their grandmother's love and unconditional understanding during a time of transition. The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future, also known as La Vaca Que Cantó Una Canción Hacia El Futuro in Spanish, is directed by the Chilean filmmaker Francisca Alegria, making his feature debut after numerous shorts previously. The screenplay is by Francisca Alegria, Manuela Infante, and Fernanda Urrejola. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will debut the Chilean film in select US theaters (NY only) starting on May 19th, 2023.