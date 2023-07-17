Official US Trailer for Chinese Farmer Marriage Drama 'Return to Dust'

"The soil rewards us. Whether you're rich or powerful or an ordinary person." Film Movement debuted an official US trailer for this indie film from China titled Return to Dust, from the award-winning filmmaker named Ruijun Li. This originally premiered in early 2022 at the Berlin Film Festival and it toured to other fests including Melbourne, Edinburgh, Toronto, Mill Valley. A tender tale about the transformative nature of love, Return to Dust is an "absorbing, beautifully framed drama" that was already a box office hit in China when it opened last year. Humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. They have to combine their strength and build a home to survive. In the face of much adversity, an unexpected and wholesome bond begins to blossom, as both Ma and Cao, uniting with the Earth's cycles, create a haven for themselves in which they can thrive. A story about eternal love, against the odds. Starring Wu Renlin and Hai Qing as the couple. It's a very slow film that definitely isn't for everyone, but a few viewers will be thoroughly captivated by the riveting power of love captured in this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ruijun Li's Return to Dust, direct from YouTube:

In rural Gaotai county in northern China (Google Maps), two lonely, middle-aged outcasts are pushed into an arranged marriage by their families. Ma (Wu Renlin) is a humble farmer with little to offer his timid and sickly wife, Cao (Hai Qing), except for a small abandoned house on a barren patch of land. From just a few seeds, their newly planted crops take root and flourish; and similarly, an unexpected bond between the two starts to blossom. As seasons pass their dedication to each other grows stronger, but change and adversity soon threaten the idyllic existence they share. Return to Dust, also known as 隐入尘烟 or Yin ru Chen Yan in Mandarin, is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Ruijun Li, director of the films The Summer Solstice, The Old Donkey, Fly with the Crane, River Road, as well as Walking Past the Future previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year. Film Movement opens Return to Dust in select US theater starting on July 21st, 2023 this summer. For more info, visit their official site.