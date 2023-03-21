US Trailer for French Film 'Other People's Children' with Virginie Efira

"Why is Rachel always here? I want her to leave." Music Box Films has finally revealed the full US trailer for an acclaimed French film titled Other People's Children, which most recently stopped by the 2023 Sundance Film Festival a few months ago. It first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last fall, and also played at TIFF before opening in France last September. Rachel is a happy, 40-ish-year-old teacher who loves her life, her friends, her job, and even her exes. She is exploring the idea of having a child but is not desperate to have one. Intrigued, ambivalent about it at times — an authentic example of the conundrum many women around her age face. Everything changes when she meets a new man with a wonderful 4-year-old daughter. Virginie Efira stars as Rachel, along with Roschdy Zem, Chiara Mastroianni, Callie Ferreira-Goncalves, Yamée Couture, Henri-Noël Tabary, Victor Lefebvre, as well as Sébastien Pouderoux. It "impressed audiences with its deeply moving and acutely observed portrait of one woman’s fluctuating feelings around maternal instincts and societal pressures." A truly lovely film, it's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Zlotowski's Other People's Children, from YouTube:

When dedicated school teacher Rachel (Virginie Efira) falls in love with Ali (Roschdy Zem), it's not long before she also falls for his daughter Leila. The lustful giddiness of Rachel and Ali's late-night rendezvous evolves into familiar warmth of family picnics and after-school pickups. Although she feels like a mother, Rachel is not allowed to forget: Lelia is another woman's daughter. She begins to long for a child of her own, but as a 40-something woman, she is abundantly aware that she has limited time to begin a family. Rachel must decide whether to embrace the inherent entanglements of her current situation, including co-parenting with Ali's ex-wife Alice (Chiara Mastroianni), or strike out again on her own. The film becomes a soulful, sexy, and resolutely grown-up story of the elusive quest for agency & belonging. Other People's Children, originally known as Les Enfants des Autres in French, is both written and directed by the French filmmaker Rebecca Zlotowski, director of the films Dear Prudence, Grand Central, Planetarium, and An Easy Girl previously, and a writer on many other scripts. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. Music Box will debut Other People's Children in select US theaters on April 21st, 2023.