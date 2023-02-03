US Trailer for Gripping Filipino Child Soldier Film 'Boy From Nowhere'

"It's what we choose to do now, that determines who we really are." Buffalo 8 has released the official US trailer for an indie film from the Philippines (also a Canadian co-production) titled Boy From Nowhere, based on a true story. The directorial debut from SJ Finlay, Boy From Nowhere is shot guerrilla style in the dangerous parts of the southern Philippines. Featuring a cast of non-actors, Finlay realistcally captures the harsh realities of war, the brutality of human behavior, and the risks someone may take to find their place in the world. The story follows a young boy from a fishing village who is brainwashed and recruited to become a child soldier as part of a fictional rebel group in the southern Philippines. The intense indie drama stars Balugto Necosia, Gary Jumawan, Nack Nack Abugyan, and Waway Saway. This looks like a very powerful and authentic story about how kids get pulled into this kind of horrible life, similar to other films like Beasts of No Nation previously. Check out the trailer below before it plays in theaters later in February.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for S.J. Finlay's Boy From Nowhere, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events, Boy From Nowhere follows the story of Gary, a young and vulnerable Filipino boy who loses everything in an attack on his village that kills his father. Desperate to find his mother and her tribe, Gary sets out on a perilous journey while battling hunger and solitude. Along the way, he gets caught up in the dangerous world of gangs and is eventually brainwashed into becoming a child soldier for a local rebel faction. Vulnerable and malleable, Gary fights for survival until further loss leads him to find a more meaningful purpose for his life. Boy From Nowhere is both written and directed by the Filipino filmmaker S.J. Finlay, making his feature directorial debut after the short film Boy Soulja: Action Movie Experience previously. The film won the Audience Award at the 2021 Lonely Wolf Film Festival. Buffalo 8 will debut Boy From Nowhere in select US theaters starting February 17th, 2023 this month. Interested?