New US Trailer for Japanese 'Cube' Remake - Available on Screambox

"The numbers have a pattern." Back into the Cube we go. Screambox has launched a trailer for their official streaming release of the new Cube remake from Japan. We posted trailers for this back in 2021 when it was opening in Japan at first, now it's finally getting a US debut. Yes, this is a direct remake of Vincenzo Natali's iconic 1997 cult classic Cube sci-fi horror film. A group of strangers wake up in mysterious room inscribed with an unfamiliar code. Looking for ways to escape, they discover the room is riddled with lethal traps. As fear and distrust swirl around them, the group must try to work together to survive & escape. The Japanese cast includes Masaki Suda, Anne Watanabe, Masaki Okada, Hikaru Tashiro, Takumi Saito, and Kotaro Yoshida. Natali praised the film in 2021, saying "Shimizu-san did a great job with his version. It is needless-to-say uniquely Japanese." If you've been waiting for the chance to finally watch this - here you go.

Here's the official US trailer for Yasuhiko Shimizu's remake of Cube, direct from Screambox's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first 2021 teaser trailer for Shimizu's Cube remake here, or the full Japanese trailer.

A mysterious cube. 6 men and women are suddenly trapped in Cube. It’s unclear where this is, why they are trapped, whether there is an exit, whether they can survive, or what the room even is. Cube, this new remake, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Yasuhiko Shimizu, director of the film Vise previously, as well as a short film and TV mini-series. The screenplay is written by Kôji Tokuo (of Ossan's Love), inspired by Vincenzo Natali's original film from 1997. This new one is also executive produced by Vincenzo Natali. Shochiku first released Shimizu's Cube in theaters in Japan in October of 2021 (here's the original trailer). Follow the film on Twitter @cube_m0vie, or visit the film's official Japanese website. Screambox has started streaming this Cube movie on their website to watch in the US - click here. Who's planning to check it out?