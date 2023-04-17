US Trailer for 'Koko: A Red Dog Story' Comedy About a Dog Movie Star

"You can't promote a film without a star!" Goldwyn Films in the US has debuted a trailer for a comedy film from Australia called Koko: A Red Dog Story. It's finally getting a VOD release almost four years after it first premiered and opened in Australia in late 2019. A spin-off to the 2011 film Red Dog, detailing the life of Koko, who was a shelter doggie cast as the titular "Red Dog" in the original movie. An ordinary dog, whose good fortune and ability to connect with people, catapults him to fame. One critic wrote that "it's a genuine dogsterpiece of a film." Ha ha. The directors explain: "There is no doubt that Koko had an amazing following but as one experiences the interviews with people from all walks of life as they express what Koko meant to them, it will celebrate the impact that dogs have on our lives." It's another of these movies about making a movie, but this time it's specifically about the dog in a movie, who became famous for starring in the movie.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for McCann & Pearce's Koko: A Red Dog Story, from YouTube:

"As in Red Dog, the soul of this film will be drawn out of the relationship between a community and a dog." An ordinary dog whose strange good fortune and innate ability to connect with people allow him to navigate his local community, the world of show dog competitions and eventually the film entertainment business, his rise to stardom and ultimate legacy of helping other dogs in shelters. Koko: A Red Dog Story is co-directed by Australian filmmakers Aaron McCann & Dominic Pearce (a film editor / visual effects artist), both directors of the film Top Knot Detective previously. Produced by Lauren Brunswick and Nelson Woss. This initially premiered at the 2019 Heartland Film Festival in America, and first opened in theaters in Australia at the end of 2019. It hasn't shown up anywhere else. Samuel Goldwyn Films is finally releasing Koko: A Red Dog Story in the US direct-to-VOD on June 2nd, 2023 this summer. Mainly for dog lovers.