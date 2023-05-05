US Trailer for Tel Aviv Gentrification Dark Comedy 'Concerned Citizen'

"In a year or two this area will be insane." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official US trailer for an indie dark comedy from Israel titled Concerned Citizen, from filmmaker Idan Haguel. This first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year in the Panorama section, and it's getting a limited released in the US this June. It centers around Ben, a politically liberal, gay man who tries to improve his neighborhood in the slums of south Tel Aviv by planting a tree on his street. Idan Haguel stars in this story about a gay middle-class couple whose desire for self-realisation begins to narrow their worldview, bringing their deep-seated prejudices to light. A deftly told parable about the mechanisms of gentrification which, with a hint of satire, raises an uncomfortable question: exactly how tolerant are we? Well, the answer probably is: not very much. Also starring Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov, & Lena Fraifeld. This looks brutally honest and whimsical.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Idan Haguel's Concerned Citizen, direct from YouTube:

"A carefully told, well-acted slice of life." Concerned Citizen is a dark comedy about gentrification in which a socially progressive man’s attempt to improve his Tel Aviv neighborhood goes unexpectedly awry. A satirical parable about the insidious ways in which privilege can unleash prejudice within. Concerned Citizen, originally known as Ezrah Mudag in Hebrew, is written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Idan Haguel, director of the films Inertia and Neve Shaanan previously. Produced by Idan Haguel, co-produced by Itay Akirav, Binyamin Gurevich, and Gil Sima. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at the UK Jewish Film Festival. Greenwich Ent. will debut Haguel's Concerned Citizen in select US theaters + digital starting June 2nd this summer. For more info, visit their official site.