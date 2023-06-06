US Trailer for 'The Passengers of the Night' with Charlotte Gainsbourg

"To the pleasure of your company. Here with me." KimStim Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the French indie drama called The Passengers of the Night (also known as Les Passagers de la Nuit), which will finally be out in theaters this summer. The film first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year, but it hasn't made much of an impact since then despite playing at many other international fests. Set in 1981 in Paris, this is sort of an autobiographical tale of a French family and their interactions. Left by her husband, Elisabeth finds herself alone, responsible for the day-to-day care of her two children. She picks up a job on a night-time radio show, where she meets the free-spirited Talulah, a youngster she decides to take under her wing. The French drama "is filled with small acts of kindness that have profound effects." Charlotte Gainsbourg stars as Elisabeth, with Noée Abita as Talulah, Quito Rayon Richter, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, & Emmanuelle Béart. A slow-paced film about the power of connection…

Election night, 1981. Socialist François Mitterrand has been declared president and there are celebrations across Paris. But it is not a happy night for Elisabeth (Charlotte Gainsbourg), whose marriage has come to an unexpected end. She must find the means to support herself and two children. When she lucks upon a job on her favorite talkback radio show, she meets Talulah (Noée Abita), a charismatic young woman who is struggling, and invites her home. Free-spirit Talulah has a lasting impact, inspiring confidence in each of the family members. The Passengers of the Night, also known as Les Passagers de la Nuit in French, is directed by French filmmaker Mikhaël Hers, director of the films Charell, Primrose Hill, Montparnasse, Memory Lane, This Summer Feeling, and Amanda previously. The screenplay is written by Maud Ameline, Mariette Désert, and Mikhaël Hers. The film premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Sydney Film Festival and London Film Festival. KimStim Films opens Hers' The Passengers of the Night in select US theaters (NY only) starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Who's curious about this?