US Trailer for True Crime Thriller 'The Night of the 12th' from France

"Where were you on October 12th?" Film Movement has revealed their official US trailer for this acclaimed French true crime drama titled The Night of the 12th. This was a big hit in France last year - it opened in July after premiering in Cannes, did very well at the box office, then went on to win 6 total César Awards (France's Oscars) including Best Film & Best Director. Now it's finally opening in the US starting in late May in art house theaters - check your local listings for info. It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara in the town of Grenoble. It's a gritty mystery that's "both highly effective and brilliantly acted, where procedures and mindsets reveal a frayed society", posing uneasy questions about the male-dominated world of law enforcement, and their ability to handle the violent crimes routinely perpetrated against female victims. The film stars Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Anouk Grinberg, Pauline Serieys, Mouna Soualem, Lula Cotton-Frapier, Théo Cholbi. If you're curious, take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dominik Moll's The Night of the 12th, direct from YouTube:

In nearly every police precinct, detectives are inevitably confronted with a case that goes unsolved. The more heinous the crime, the more it haunts those trying to solve it. Such is the dilemma for Yohan Vivès (Bastien Bouillon)—a young, recently promoted police Captain—when he begins investigating the murder of a young women named Clara in the town of Grenoble. It's clear that the attack was pre-meditated, and the violent nature of the crime suggests revenge. Vivés' team methodically digs through the details of Clara's life, uncovering her secrets in hopes of weeding out the killer. Certain their suspect is a scorned ex-lover, Vivés is confronted with another, more complicated question: which one? The Night of the 12th, also known as La Nuit du 12 in French, is directed by French-German filmmaker Dominik Moll, director of the films Intimité, With a Friend Like Harry, Lemming, The Monk, News from Planet Mars, and Only the Animals previously, plus the series "Eden". The screenplay is written by Gilles Marchand and Dominik Moll, adapted from the book "18.3 - Une année à la PJ" by Pauline Guéna. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and opened in July in France, winning six César Awards. Film Movement will debut The Night of the 12th in select US theaters starting May 19th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in this?