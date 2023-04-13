Vanessa Hudgens & GG Magree & Witchcraft in 'Dead Hot' Doc Trailer

"This is just as much about tuning into ourselves, as it is with the spirits." Tubi has revealed a trailer for a project called Dead Hot, which is premiering this week on the free service. This has been described as "The Craft meets The Simple Life." Originally setup as a ghost hunters reality series, it turned into something else while in production. "Debuting at a time when witchcraft is undergoing a massive resurgence (#WitchTok amassing over 40 BILLION views to date), Dead Hot is set to enthrall audiences of all ages – from beginners to experienced witches alike. It’s a must watch!" It's labeled as a reality series, or documentary – perhaps both. It's an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm," as well as a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood." This passion project from Vanessa Hudgens follows her and the musician GG Magree as they embark on a journey to Salem, Mass., where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. Sounds fun… or maybe not? It looks so extremely fake.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tubi's reality doc series Dead Hot, direct from Tubi's YouTube:

"An intimate journey into the supernatural realm." Guided by a roster of well-respected local experts in witchcraft, Vanessa Hudgens and friend GG Magree's quest for deeper understanding of the supernatural results in unexpected personal revelations, including a more profound discovery of self identity, newfound self love, empowerment and sisterhood. Dead Hot: Season of the Witch is an "unscripted" documentary reality series / film created and directed by Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray Productions, who has produced many different reality series over the years. It's showrun by Kimberly Goodman. Produced by Jake D'Onofrio and Julie Pizzi. Hudgens and Magree both serve as executive producers on Dead Hot, along with Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Rupert Dobson, Steve Ezell and Kimberly Goodman. Tubi will debut Hudgens' Dead Hot streaming on Tubi starting April 14th, 2023 this month. If anyone is interested? Who's down?