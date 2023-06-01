Victorian London Prison Curse Horror Film 'The Gates' Official Trailer

"Save us Father! There's evil down here." This looks creepy. 101 Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie supernatural horror film called The Gates, made by the filmmaker Stephen Hall. The title must be a reference to the "Gates of Hell", not just the prison itself. Or perhaps somewhere else more sinister… Set in Victorian London, a chilling thriller at a prison. A serial killer has been sentenced to death by electric chair in the 1890s, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it. The film stars Michael Yare and Richard Brake, along with John Rhys-Davies & Elena Delia as two post mortem photographers, turned paranormal investigators; plus David Pearse & Peter Coonan. This looks much better than expected, with a scary story to boot. And the intense end of the trailer hints at a big showdown.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Hall's The Gates, direct from YouTube:

London, 1892. William Colcott (Richard Brake) has been sentenced to death by Electric Chair. Upon his day of death, he curses the prison he is in along with all that dwell within the gates. Two post mortem photographers, turned paranormal investigators, Frederick Ladbroke & Emma Wickes, become embroiled in an investigation with a mysterious medium, Lucian Abberton. They must all work together to stop William's spirit from escaping Bishops Gate Jail and unleashing the gates of hell on Victorian London. The Gates is directed by filmmaker Stephen Hall, his second feature after Killer Night Shift previously, plus tons of other short films. The screenplay is written by Stephen Hall and Tim Reynolds. Produced by Michael Jones, John Lerchen, Paul Thompstone. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 101 Films will debut The Gates direct-to-VOD in the US on June 27th, 2023 this summer. Curious?