Vietnamese Martial Arts Action Film 'Foggy Mountain' Official Trailer

"Vendettas are always personal." Hi-YAH has revealed an official US trailer for a Vietnamese action thriller titled Foggy Mountain, going streaming in the US after first opening in Vietnam back in 2020. Phi, a free fighter, discovers a series of terrifying secrets in Mu Suong village. Well Go's action streaming service Hi-YAH! is now showing this, if anyone wants to watch it's available already. After the unexpected death of his wife, Phi decides to return to Vietnam to demand a debt of blood. In Mu Suong village, he not only confronts Ba Rau, but also discovers a series of terrifying secrets. Ba Rau is also the long-term fear of the people. Fate once again places Phi in the middle of a choice: vengeance on Ba Rau or protect the people of Mu Suong? And will he find the antidote for a poison known as "hatred" that exists within him? The film stars Peter Pham as Phi, Simon Kook, Kim Long Thach, & Truong Dinh Hoa. This seems badass - check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Phan Anh's Foggy Mountain, from Well Go USA's YouTube:

In order to raise money for his wife’s medical treatment, professional martial artist Phi (Peter Pham) competes in a series of increasingly brutal prize fights in nearby villages. However, after winning his final match, he runs afoul of powerful crime lord Ba Rau, who ruthlessly retaliates in a cruel attack on Phi’s wife. Blinded by grief and rage, Phi vows revenge and tracks Ba Rau across Vietnam—right into the heart of a criminal enterprise that has been terrorizing local villagers for years. Foggy Mountain, originally known as Đỉnh Mù Sương in Vietnamese, is directed by the Vietnamese filmmaker Phan Anh, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Co-directed by Ken Dinh. The script is also by Ken Dinh. Produced by Tran Ho Truc Duy. This first opened in Vietnam back in the summer of 20220. Well Go USA will debut Phan Anh's Foggy Mountain streaming on Hi-YAH! starting May 5th, 2023 - it is available to watch now.