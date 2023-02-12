Viral Plumbing Bros. TV Commercial for 'The Super Mario Bros Movie'

"For super service, call or text…!" Ahaha who needs a plumber! Or two?! Illumination Animation revealed this fun TV commercial viral promo for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, arriving in theaters this April. It's a TV spot entirely in the style of a local plumbers commercial, with all the trimmings and perfect riffs on plumbers trying to get your attention. It even has its own vintage '90s hip hop Run DMC-style jingle. All of this is just delightful. The video also leads to a viral website, for Mario & Luigi's plumbing business, with a number you can actually text (if you're in Brooklyn & Queens). The movie features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser (of course), Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco. The marketing for this has been on point so far, and this commercial is the cherry on top. The site is also worth perusing - who'd like a "career" with these Bros?

Here's the viral plumbing TV commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, direct from YouTube:

You can view the first teaser for Illumination's Super Mario Bros Movie or the main official trailer here.

And there's a viral website you can also visit and interact with - click below or visit smbplumbing.com.

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. It is the third feature film adaptation of Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, following the anime film Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! (1986) and the Hollywood live-action film Super Mario Bros. (1993). Illumination's new The Super Mario Bros. Movie is co-directed by filmmakers Aaron Horvath (director of Teen Titans GO! To the Movies) and Michael Jelenic (a producer on Teen Titans Go!, ThunderCats Roar and other animated series). The screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Based on the video game series from Nintendo, originally created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi in 1983 as an arcade game. Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto. Made by Illumination Animation. Universal will debut The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters everywhere starting April 7th, 2023 soon this spring. Who wants to watch this?