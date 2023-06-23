Virginie Efira Lives a Double Life in Thriller 'Madeleine Collins' Trailer

"You lie all the time to everyone. You scare me." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed a new official US trailer for a French thriller titled Madeleine Collins, starring the wonderfully talented actress Virginie Efira. This one originally premiered at film festivals back in 2021, opening in France later in 2021, though it has taken two more years to finally show up in the US for a proper release. Judith leads a double life: two lovers, two sons in France and one daughter in Switzerland. Entangled in secrets and lies, her lives begin to shatter. Reviews say the film features the "elegance and suspense of Hitchcock." Starring Virginie Efira as the woman with many lives, Jacqueline Bisset, Nadav Lapid, Nathalie Boutefeu, Quim Gutiérrez, and Bruno Salomone. Reviews also say this is a "stunning portrait of a monster," that is "not a mystery but a character study as a mystery." This one looks like it gets intense! If you're curious, take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Antoine Barraud's Madeleine Collins, direct from YouTube:

In this tense psychological drama, Judith (Virginie Efira) leads a secret double life split between two households in two countries. In Switzerland, she lives with Abdel, with whom she is raising a little girl. In France, she lives with Melvil, with whom she has two older boys. Gradually this fragile balance, based on lies and back-and-forth trips, begins to veer dangerously off the rails. Madeleine Collins is made by French filmmaker Antoine Barraud, director of the films Déluge, Song, Danièle Gould, The Sinkholes, Portrait of the Artist, and Rouge previously. The screenplay is written by Antoine Barraud and Héléna Klotz. Produced by Justin Taurand. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar. It also first opened in France back in 2021. Greenwich Ent. will debut Madeleine Collins in select US theaters on August 18th, 2023, then on digital starting August 29th. Anyone interested in watching?