Visit French Polynesia in Albert Serra's 'Pacifiction' Official US Trailer

"I'm not into shenanigans, I try to take care of people as well as I can." Grasshopper Film has revealed the official US trailer for Pacifiction, a new film by extravagant director Albert Serra. On the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, the High Commissioner of the Republic & French government official De Roller (played by Benoît Magimel) is a calculating man with flawless manners. His somewhat broad perception of his role brings him to navigate the high end 'establishment' as well as shady venues where he mingles with locals. Especially since a rumor has been going around: the sighting of a submarine whose ghostly presence could herald the return of French nuclear testing. Starring Montse Triola, Benoît Magimel, Sergi López, Lluís Serrat, and Pahoa Mahagafanau. This premiered in Cannes to rave reviews and was regarded by many critics as one of the best of the fest, though it definitely won't be for everyone. It's not easy to tell what this is about from the trailer, which is expected from Serra. There's also nudity – NSFW, but worth a look.

On the island of Tahiti, in French Polynesia, the High Commissioner of the Republic, De Roller, who is a representative of the French State, is a calculating man of impeccable manners. Whether at official receptions or in illegal establishments, he never fails to take the pulse of a local population whose anger could be aroused at any moment. And even more so when a rumor takes hold: a submarine seems to have been sighted, whose ghostly presence could herald a resumption of French nuclear testing. Pacifiction is written and directed by Catalan-Spanish filmmaker Albert Serra, director of the films Crespià, Birdsong, 60 Seconds of Solitude in Year Zero, Story of My Death, The Death of Louis XIV, Roi Soleil, and Liberté previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Main Competition section, and it next plays at TIFF. The film opened first in Spain last fall. Grasshopper Film will release Serra's Pacifiction in select US theaters starting March 3rd, 2023 coming soon. Who's intrigued?