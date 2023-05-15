Vivid Full Trailer for 'Medusa Deluxe' Competitive Hairdressing Thriller

"All I want to do is cut hair. And they keep dropping." Mubi has revealed an official trailer for Medusa Deluxe, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Thomas Hardiman. This premiered at a handful of film festival last year, including Locarno, Beyond Fest, Fantastic Fest, Fantasy Filmfest, and the London Film Festival. It's set for a Mubi release streaming in Europe, though the US release date hasn't been set yet. A high-stakes hairdressing competition descends into paranoia and chaos after a participant is viciously murdered, in this astonishing faux single-take (with a bunch of long takes) comedy-thriller. Starring Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Clare Perkins, Darrell D'Silva, Debris Stevenson, Harriet Webb, Heider Ali, Kae Alexander, Kayla Meikle, Lilit Lesser, Luke Pasqualino. "Medusa Deluxe is a unique and audacious trip quite unlike anything you’ll experience." It looks like crazy fun, though the boxy aspect ratio doesn't fit.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Hardiman's Medusa Deluxe, direct from YouTube:

A flamboyant and gripping murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing competition. Extravagance and excess collide, as the death of one of their own members sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession. Medusa Deluxe is both written and directed by the London-based filmmaker Thomas Hardiman, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. Produced Michael Elliott, Lizzie Francke, Lee Groombridge, and Louise Palmkvist Hansen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival last year, and it also played at both Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest. Mubi will debut Hardiman's Medusa Deluxe in Europe only for streaming starting on June 15th, 2023 this summer. For more info on the film, visit Mubi's official site. Anyone interested in this one?