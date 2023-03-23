Wacky Comedy 'Andy Somebody' Trailer - Starring Jeremy M. Evans

"We've got a sweet lil' baby lamb whose wandered off with something that doesn't belong to him." Launch Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an action comedy titled Andy Somebody, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jesse David Ing. It will be available to watch on VOD coming up this April. Andy Fielder, a depressed Chicago accountant, steals $3 million from his boss, a corrupt plastic surgeon, and runs off to Los Angeles to start a new life. But he quickly finds himself being hunted by his boss's men and must find a way to outsmart his pursuers to keep himself and best friend alive. The tagline is: "Life is short. Take the money." Jeremy M. Evans stars as Andy, with a cast including Leslie Wong, Jonathon Buckley, Jacob Bruce, Franko Marcano, Tim Parrish, and Carmen Morales. This looks kooky and rough around the edges, but seems like good fun watching him screw over his boss & get into shenanigans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse David Ing's Andy Somebody, direct from YouTube:

Andy Somebody is an action comedy about Andy Fielder, a depressed Chicago accountant, who steals three million dollars from his boss, a corrupt plastic surgeon, and runs off to L.A. to start a new life. Andy quickly finds himself being hunted by his boss's men and must find a way to outsmart his pursuers and keep himself and his best friend alive all while fulfilling a promise he made to his dying father. Andy Somebody is directed by American producer / filmmaker Jesse David Ing, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and the Pinbusters series previously; he also regularly works as a TV casting editor in the industry. The screenplay is written by Jeremy M. Evans and Jesse David Ing. It's produced by Leslie Wong and Jesse David Ing. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Launch Releasing will debut Andy Somebody direct-to-VOD starting April 18th, 2023 this spring. Who's down?