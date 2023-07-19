TRAILERS

Wacky Czech Horror Comedy 'Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing' Trailer

by
July 19, 2023
Source: YouTube

Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing Trailer

"As long as it gets lots of views, right?" Screambox has revealed their own official trailer for a Czech horror comedy cult favorite called Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing, made by a Czech filmmaker named Andy Fehu. After first premiering in Czechia at the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, it's finally getting released in the US - streaming on Bloody Disgusting's Screambox service. It's out now if you want to watch. Shoky and Morthy are best friends and successful YouTubers, but their fame is slowly beginning to fade. While Morthy would like to quit, Shoky comes up with ideas for making their videos more interesting - and bloodier. In the end, they set out for one "last big thing" that will save their channel and their disintegrating friendship. They're ready for a comeback with a bloody supernatural spectacular live from a haunted ruin. This reminds me of the other indie horror hit Deadstream, with a similar concept. Shoky & Morthy stars Stepán Kozub & Jakub Stáfek, with Tomás Magnusek & Martina Babisova. This does look like some wacky bros fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Fehu's Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing, from YouTube:

Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing Poster

"Balances laughs and thrills like Tucker and Dale vs Evil while channeling the absurdity of Dumb and Dumber with a modern twist!" In the film, Shoky and Morthy are best friends and successful YouTubers, but their fame is slowly beginning to fade. While Morthy would like to quit, Shoky comes up with ideas for making their videos more interesting – and bloodier. In the end, they set out for one “last big thing” that will save their YouTube channel and their disintegrating friendship. Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing, also known as Shoky & Morthy: Poslední velká akce in Czech, is directed by the Czech filmmaker Andy Fehu, director of the genre film The Greedy Tiffany previously, plus a few short films and additional TV work. The screenplay is written by Andy Fehu and Ondrej Kopriva. Produced Andy Fehu, Jakub Kostal, Jakub Sevcík, and Vratislav Slajer. This initially premiered at the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival and it also opened in theaters in Czechia that year. Bloody Disgusting will release Fehu's Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing film streaming on their Screambox service starting July 18th, 2023 - it's available to watch now. Who's down?

Find more posts: Foreign Films, Horror, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

{ Follow @FirstShowing }
For only the latest posts - follow this:
{ Follow @FSnewsfeed }

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Wacky Czech Horror Comedy 'Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing' Trailer (0 Comments)

Official Trailer for 'Billion Dollar Heist' Doc About an Epic Cyber Heist (0 Comments)

Hercule Poirot & Ghosts in Full Trailer for 'A Haunting in Venice' Sequel (1 Comment)

International Trailer for Korean Rescue in Lebanon Thriller 'Ransomed' (0 Comments)

Official Trailer for 'After the Bite' Doc About a Cape Cod Shark Attack (1 Comment)