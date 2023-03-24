Wacky Estonian Stop-Motion 'The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse' Trailer

"This cow is mine!" 606 Distribution has unveiled an official UK trailer for an Estonian animated comedy called The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse, originally known as Vanamehe film or The Old Man: The Movie. Based on a popular Estonian web series, The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse is the most outrageous, crowd-pleasing, stop-motion comedy in years. An outrageous road movie about The Old Man and his three grand-kids in a race against time to stop a milky madman hell bent on killing his prized cow to save the world. The kids and the Old Man have 24 hours to find and milk the rogue bovine before its exponentially expanding udders bring about the "Lactopalypse". Ha. Featuring the voices of Märt Avandi, Reio Blond, & Meriiyn Elge. The film won The Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation at Fantasia in 2020, and first opened in Estonia in 2019, finally finding intl. distribution this year. It reminds me of the Belgian stop-motion comedy A Town Called Panic, but with a few unique Estonian quirks. The film looks like the kind of wacky, ingenious animation discovery we all need more of these days - you do not want to miss this.

Official UK trailer for Oskar Lehemaa & Mikk Mägi's The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse, on YouTube:

In a Estonian village, three children from the city are forced to spend the summer on their grandfather's farm. Determined to make them see the simple beauty of country living, he sets them to work, only to have them accidentally set loose his prized but thoroughly mistreated cow. Now they have only 24 hours to find and milk the rogue bovine before its exponentially expanding udders will soon explode and unleash the Lactopalypse. To make matters worse, a decrepit, disgraced farmer and his chainsaw-wielding gang is also determined to catch the animal, with murder on his mind. On their epic journey, our heroes must face festival hippies, vicious forest dwellers, strange woodland sprites, heavy-metal rockers and other dangers commonly found in the Estonian countryside. The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse, also known as Vanamehe Film, is directed by Estonian filmmakers Oskar Lehemaa & Mikk Mägi, making their first feature after a few other shorts previously. The script is by Oskar Lehemaa & Mikk Mägi, from an idea by Peeter Ritso, Mägi & Lehemaa. 606 Distr. will debut The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse with Q&A screenings in the UK starting May 24th, 2023, then in more UK cinemas on June 2nd this summer. Who's curious about this?