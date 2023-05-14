Wacky Fun Swissploitation Action Comedy 'Mad Heidi' Release Trailer

"Now - the girl from the Alps is back… with a vengeance!!" Raven Banner is releasing this action comedy spectacle in theaters in the US this summer, after first debuting last year at a few film festivals. Mad Heidi is the very first "Swissploitation" creation, a mad scientist wacky action horror comedy made with crowd-funding by movie fans from around the world. In a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant, Heidi lives a pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps. Grandfather Alpöhi does his best to protect Heidi, but her desire for freedom soon lands her in trouble with the dictator’s henchmen. Mad Heidi is an action-adventure exploitation extravaganza based on the popular children‘s book character Heidi and the world's first Swissploitation film. The cast features Alice Lucy as Heidi, Max Rüdlinger, Casper Van Dien, David Schofield, Kel Matsena, and Almar G. Sato. It first premiered at the 2022 Brussels Fantastic Film Festival last year and also played at the Zurich Film Festival - of course. This is as wacky and bonkers and ridiculous as they come, with every Switzerland joke imaginable. Have some fundue.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Johannes Hartmann's Mad Heidi, in high def from Apple:

You can rewatch the early 2020 promo trailer for Hartmann's Mad Heidi here, for the first look again.

The Heidi story moved the hearts of whole generations around the world. But meanwhile Heidi has grown up, just like us. She ain’t no sweet little kid anymore. In the near future the world is sinking into war and chaos, but Switzerland has sealed itself off as an island of the rich. A despotic cheese magnate is ruling the country with an iron fist to maintain an artificial postcard-image of Switzerland. When Heidi is abducted by brutal government troops, she must defend herself and fight against the cheese-fueled machinery of hate. They will soon realize they just fucked with the wrong Heidi! Mad Heidi is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Johannes Hartmann, director of the doc film A Trip, Not a Tour previously, as well as a few other short films, now making his first narrative feature. Co-directed by Sandro Klopfstein. The screenplay is co-written by Johannes Hartmann, Sandro Klopfstein, and Gregory D. Widmer. This initially premiered at the 2022 Brussels Fantastic Film Festival last year. Raven Banner will release Mad Heidi in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 21st, 2023. For more info, head to the film's official website.