Wacky Teaser for the Supernatural Winter Epic 'Hundreds of Beavers'

"Steroidally swollen with gags and smarts." Raven Banner will be releasing this film later in the year, but until then get a first look at this wacky, mesmerizing B&W indie film called Hundreds of Beavers. Made by animator / editor Mike Cheslik, this has been touring the film festival circuit already throughout 2023 - with stops at Fantasia, Cine Horror, Morbido, Cinequest, Fantaspoa, Atlanta, & others. In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become the greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers. "The film captures zany and anarchic energy by featuring a new gag every few seconds. It has many one-offs but similarly builds momentum with slower build-ups and call-backs that keep the experience fresh and surprising. A man-versus-nature narrative about overcoming the cruel and unforgiving landscape of a northeastern winter, Hundreds of Beavers is an uproarious and dynamic theatrical experience." This looks like it could be genius! The comedy in this really is Looney Tunes goofy and it looks like it only gets weirder & wilder as it goes on. Keep an eye out for it showing in your area.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Mike Cheslik's Hundreds of Beavers, direct from YouTube:

Via Fantasia: "Paying homage to silent cinema and cartoonality, Mike Cheslik's feature debut Hundreds of Beavers opens with an epic animated sequence introducing us to our trusty hero, a drunken applejack salesman whose supply of Applejack Cider is ruined due to the work of some hungry beavers. To recover his fortune, he must become the greatest fur trapper the continent has ever seen by defeating hundreds of beavers. Hundreds of Beavers is a no-dialogue heroic epic that is endlessly inventive, embracing the innovative spirit of cinema's first decades while using animation to reimagine natural laws in creative and compelling ways." Hundreds of Beavers is both written and directed by animator / editor / filmmaker Mike Cheslik, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is by Cheslik and Ryland Brickson Cole Tews. It's produced by Kurt Ravenwood, Matt Sabljak, and Ryland Brickson Cole Tews. This initially premiered at the 2023 Fantasia Film Festival in Quebec, Canada. Raven Banner will debut Hundreds of Beavers sometime later in 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. Who's down?