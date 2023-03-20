Wacky Trailer for 'Holy S&*t' Film About a Guy Stuck in a Porta Potty

"You can't say I didn't try." That's for sure! Cinedigm has revealed the official US trailer for a hilarious, disgusting, wacky new horror film titled Holy Shit, which is the get-your-attention English title for this one. It originally premiered last year under the German title Ach Du Scheisse (which translates closer to "Oh Shit!") and is finally getting a US debut this week. It sounds like a Jackass movie spinoff, but with a sick and twisted, er, twist, about a corrupt mayor getting some F'ed up revenge. Architect Frank suddenly wakes up from being unconsciousness, squashed into a porta-potty. But it gets worse: In order not to be blown up during the imminent demolition where this particular porta potty is located, Frank must make his way out of his blue grave in one hour. Starring Thomas Niehaus as Frank, Rodney Charles, Gedeon Burkhard and Olga von Luckwald. It won the Audience Award at the Hard:Line Film Festival, playing at a handful of other genre fests. This looks gnarly! And so gross! Get your friends together for a movie night to "enjoy".

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Lukas Rinker's Holy Sh*t, direct from YouTube:

Architect Frank (Thomas Niehaus) regains consciousness in a locked portable toilet on a construction site where a detonation is being prepared. As he desperately tries to find ways of escaping this prison before potentially being blown to smithereens, he realizes who has put him into this predicament: none other than the corrupt & lecherous mayor Horst (Gedeon Burkhard) who also has designs on Frank's pregnant girlfriend Marie (Olga von Luckwald). Now Frank has to do everything in his power to get out alive, save his Marie and expose Horst‘s delusional crimes. Holy Shit, originally known as Ach Du Scheisse! (or Oh Shit!) in German, is both written and directed by German genre filmmaker Lukas Rinker, who is making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Hardline Film Festival in Germany last year, and already opened in Germany in the fall. Cinedigm will debut Rinker's Holy Sh*t streaming on Screambox starting March 21st, 2023 this month. Who's interested in this "shit"?